Members of China's Antarctic expedition team install automatic meteorological station

Members of China's 35th Antarctic expedition team work to install the automatic meteorological station 100 kilometers away from the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, on Feb. 7, 2019. Members of China's Antarctic expedition team set up devices for meteorological observation to collect information on temperature, relative humidity as well as wind direction and speed in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)