An Iranian missile is launched during Iranian naval maneuvers dubbed Velayat 90 in the Gulf of Oman, Iran, on Jan. 2, 2012. (Xinhua File photo)

Enemy threats cannot intimidate Iran into negotiations over its missile program, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said Thursday."Our message to arrogant governments, which have excessive demands (from Iran), is that we are ready to defend the nation and counter their different plots," Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by the state TV."Besides, we will not be intimidated by their threats into bargaining over our own defense and missile power as well as regional interests," he said.The Iranian armed forces have managed to domestically produce up to 80 percent of their required military equipment in ground, aerial, naval sectors as well as in missile defense areas, he said at an exhibition of defense achievements in the capital Tehran on Thursday.He also stressed that Iran is ready to share its military experience with brotherly and Muslim countries to promote their fight against terrorism.In defiance of western calls to halt its ballistic missile program, Iran has unveiled an indigenous long-range cruise missile, Hoveizeh, which has a range of 1,350 km, high precision and accuracy, and cruises at low altitudes to be used for ground targets.Also, semi-official Fars news agency reported that Iran has mounted guided warheads on its "most destructive" and long-range Khorramshahr-2 missile, which can be remotely controlled to hit the target.Khorramshahr-2 missile is able to carry warheads with the weight of nearly 2 tons and has a range of 2,000 km and is capable of carrying multiple warheads.Iran has vowed to continue to develop and test missiles in line with its deterrence policy.