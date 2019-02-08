Traditional activities held in east China's Zhejiang to celebrate Spring Festival

People watch Chinese paper-cutting performance at Xinye Village of Daciyan Township in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2019. Many traditional activities were held in the ancient village to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the performance of Wu Opera at Xinye Village, Daciyan Township in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2019. Many traditional activities were held in the ancient village to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists pose for photos at Xinye Village of Daciyan Township in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2019. Many traditional activities were held in the ancient village to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists visit the Xinye Village of Daciyan Township in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2019. Many traditional activities were held in the ancient village to celebrate the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

