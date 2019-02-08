Snow scenery in Murree, Pakistan

Heavy snowfall is seen in Murree, some 60 kilometers north of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2019. The recent snowfall in Murree and nearby areas has attracted a large number of tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Tourists enjoy snowfall in Murree, some 60 kilometers north of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2019. The recent snowfall in Murree and nearby areas has attracted a large number of tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A tourist walks in snow in Murree, some 60 kilometers north of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on Feb. 7, 2019. The recent snowfall in Murree and nearby areas has attracted a large number of tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

