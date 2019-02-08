Thai princess confirms status as commoner to run for PM

Thailand's Princess Ubolratana Mahidol reassured on Friday that she is constitutionally a commoner who has decided to run for prime minister in the March 24 election.



The princess gave reassurances on her Instagram page that she has taken the rights and freedom of a commoner under the constitution to accept nomination as candidate for prime minister by Thai Raksa Chart (Thais protect country) Party.



The princess, who is the eldest child of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and elder sister of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, commented online that she will by no means take any privileges while contesting the election.



She reconfirmed that she relinquished herself of royal titles in 1972 and have legally become a commoner since.



On the same day, Thai Raksa Chart also confirmed the princess is a commoner and is fully eligible to run for the prime minister after a party asked the Election Commission to check whether it is rightful to nominate a member of the royal family, as an election campaign will involve using the princess' portraits which may be against the election rules.



Meanwhile, Election Commission Secretary General Charungwit Phumma confirmed that all verified candidates for the prime minister may have their portrait or picture and name shown on campaign posters and banners of their respective contestant parties.

