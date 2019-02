7 civilians killed in mine blast in central Syria

A total of seven civilians were killed on Friday when a landmine exploded in central Syria, state news agency SANA reported.



The landmine exploded in the town of Rasm al-Ahmar in the eastern countryside of Salamiyeh in the central province of Hama, said SANA.



The landmine was left by the rebels in an agricultural area, it added.



Bombs left by rebels ahead of their defeat or withdrawal exploded multiple times in some areas of Syria.