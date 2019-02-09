Trump says to meet with top DPRK leader in Hanoi, Vietnam

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he will meet for the second time with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Feb. 27-28 in Hanoi, Vietnam.The DPRK will embrace great economic development under Kim's leadership, Trump said."My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28," Trump tweeted, referring to Stephen Biegun, US special envoy for DPRK-related issues."North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse," he later tweeted in a separate post."He (Kim) may surprise some but he won't surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket -- an Economic one!" the White House host noted.