The ‘invisible’ Chinese in UK

A decision was made: On a hot clammy muggy day in OctoberIn a Chinese takeaway restaurantA decision was made:



Based on the personal story of theater director Jennifer Tang, who was born to Cantonese parents but raised by a white British family, this powerful and contemporary new show "Ghost Girl" was on Camden People's Theatre from January 22 to February 9.The show asked what it really means to be British and Chinese, and how family, love and belonging all shape who and what Chinese British are.The story of "Ghost Girl" took place in Kent Gravesend in the 1980s. A young Chinese girl named Kim was adopted by a British white family. However, family loyalty, cultural contradiction and the growing gap between personal identity and social identity made her exhausted.This moving performance raises some important questions: The sense of belonging and how to find a way out in a world that doesn't agree with oneself.The theater's director and playwright Jennifer Tang told the Global Times that the Chinese British are under-represented and overlooked in the UK."We are frequently referred to as the 'invisible minority,' and not having our stories and voices heard in mainstream media does not help this." Tang pointed out that when Chinese British were represented, they were usually portrayed in a stereotypical or in a diminishing way.In addition, there have historically been very few platforms where the Chinese British community could come together to discuss, celebrate and interrogate our sense of identity and community.Making a show that examines what it means to be Chinese British not only gives voice to this experience and offers it to an audience of both Chinese and non-Chinese, but it also provides an event around which Chinese British audiences can come together to strengthen and build our networks and communities.Tang's work focuses on telling the stories of overlooked and under-represented communities or giving a voice to those normally unheard. Fusing narrative, theatricality and music, her work strives to be politically conscious and emotionally vital. She has directed and worked for companies including Young Vic, RSC, The Gate and Manchester Royal Exchange."I think the thing which has made a lasting impact on me is how so many people who have seen the show say that it represents them, and their experience of being British Chinese, in a way other theater shows have not been able to. That feels hugely important and special and probably the thing of which I am most proud," Tang added.The timing of the show coincides with the celebration of Chinese New Year.British Prime Minister Theresa May recognized "the incredible role" that Chinese community plays in British life in her New Year video message, "from students who have just arrived here to study, to families whose roots in this country going back well over a century."Compared with most ethnic minorities in the UK, the Chinese tend to be more widespread and decentralized. Jun Kit Man,Co-founder and Managing Director of Resonate, which covers stories concerning the East Asian diaspora, explained that part of the reason for being decentralized is many Chinese who settled in the UK in 1970s were working in the catering industry. "They need to be separated to ensure that they will not compete with each other," Man said.Daniel York Lo, a filmmaker and founding member of British East Asian Artists, pointed out that this decentralized feature of the Chinese British community made it difficult for Chinese to unite and form community power to express their demands.Weng Yu, a radio host, observed that it was in recent years that the topic of Chinese British as an ethnic minority had been frequently discussed. This has to do with more and more Chinese coming to the UK and settling down. They realized that they need to embrace and integrate with the local communities, and more importantly, make their voices heard.Jennifer Tang said within the artistic community, it feels like the Chinese British and East Asian British are creating the beginnings of a movement. Tang found that more Chinese British stories are being told on stage and screen, more actors are being seen for a broader range of roles, more artists and creatives are finding platforms for their work."They are small steps but they are vital ones, and as our stories become more widespread, and more Chinese and East Asian faces are seen on our stage and on our screens in less stereotypical forms, I believe that there will come the wider social acceptance of the Chinese in the UK," she added.The show was supported by the public fund of Arts Council England and commissioned by Camden People's Theatre's "Home Run" project. The show is supported by Theatre Royal Plymouth, Shoreditch Town Hall and China Exchange."It is really great that we can watch the show produced and performed by East Asians in the UK, which was impossible several years ago," said Daniel York Lo.