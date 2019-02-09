Tourists visit Shaolin Temple in China's Henan during Spring Festival holiday

Tourists visit Shaolin Temple, the cradle of the Chinese martial arts, during the Spring Festival holiday in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit Shaolin Temple, the cradle of the Chinese martial arts, during the Spring Festival holiday in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit Shaolin Temple, the cradle of the Chinese martial arts, during the Spring Festival holiday in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit Shaolin Temple, the cradle of the Chinese martial arts, during the Spring Festival holiday in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit Shaolin Temple, the cradle of the Chinese martial arts, during the Spring Festival holiday in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists visit Shaolin Temple, the cradle of the Chinese martial arts, during the Spring Festival holiday in Dengfeng City, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)