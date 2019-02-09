China, U.S. need stronger relationship in the future, says Chinese ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Friday that China and the United States need to develop even stronger ties in the future despite their differences.Cui made the remarks while addressing a public event held by a non-profit organization in the Midwestern U.S. state of Michigan."We need to develop even stronger relationship on the basis of coordination, cooperation and stability" between the two countries, the Chinese envoy said.Noting that China and the United States are "two very different countries" in terms of history and culture among other areas, Cui said it was important for the two sides to "have much better mutual understanding" for each other's intention and policy and identify common grounds to stabilize the relationship."We have so many global issues that we have to work together on," including climate change, terrorism, poverty, pandemics and natural disaster, the veteran diplomat noted."No country can handle it all by itself," he added.More than 400 guests, including former U.S. Under Secretary of State Nicholas Burns, attended the luncheon held by the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan, which aims to provide forums for conversation on international topics.This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the China-U.S. diplomatic relations.Bilateral trade grew from less than 2.5 billion U.S. dollars 40 years ago to more than 580 billion dollars in 2017. Over the same period, the stock of two-way investment rose from practically nil to more than 230 billion dollars.