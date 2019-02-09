Trade fair Ambiente kicks off in Frankfurt, Germany

A visitor walks past a booth for kitchen products during the "Ambiente", the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods, in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. The fair was held here from Feb. 8 to 12, attracting several thousand exhibitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People visit a booth for daily life products during the "Ambiente", the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods, in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. The fair was held here from Feb. 8 to 12, attracting several thousand exhibitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People visit the "Ambiente", the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods, in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. The fair was held here from Feb. 8 to 12, attracting several thousand exhibitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

An exhibitor (R) introduces kitchen products to visitors during the "Ambiente", the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods, in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. The fair was held here from Feb. 8 to 12, attracting several thousand exhibitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

A visitor (R) talks with the worker at a booth of Chinese ceramic products during the "Ambiente", the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods, in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. The fair was held here from Feb. 8 to 12, attracting several thousand exhibitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

An exhibitor (R) introduces products to a visitor during the "Ambiente", the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods, in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. The fair was held here from Feb. 8 to 12, attracting several thousand exhibitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

People visit the "Ambiente", the world's leading trade fair for consumer goods, in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 8, 2019. The fair was held here from Feb. 8 to 12, attracting several thousand exhibitors from around the world. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)