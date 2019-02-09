National Day celebrated at Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kuwait

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/9 15:29:30

A model presents a costume during a folklore and fashion show in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Feb. 7, 2019. The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kuwait held a folklore and fashion show to celebrate the National Day of Sri Lanka here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Joseph Shagra)


 

Sri Lankan artists perform at a folklore and fashion show in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Feb. 7, 2019. The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Kuwait held a folklore and fashion show to celebrate the National Day of Sri Lanka here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Joseph Shagra)


 

