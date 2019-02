People across China enjoy their time during Spring Festival holiday

A child interacts with mascots at a scenic area in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhou Fangling)

A child plays with toys at a scenic area in Luquan District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Qibao)

A child chases bubbles in Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

Visitors take selfies at a temple fair at Ditan Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Su Yang)

A child plays on a swing in Changtai County of Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Xiao Heyong)

A girl takes selfies during a feast in Shangyan Village of the Dong Autonomous County of Tongdao, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Su Yongzhu)

A child interacts with a mascot at a scenic area in Anshun, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Xi)

Tourists ski at a scenic area in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Feng Jiangjiang)

Two mascots greet visitors at a scenic area in Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jilin)