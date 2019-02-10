China reports steady growth in refined oil consumption

China's consumption of refined oil saw stable growth in 2018, data showed.
Around 325 million tonnes of refined oil was consumed in the country last year, up 6 percent from the previous year, according to the data given by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC).
The growth was slightly faster than the 5.9-percent rise recorded in 2017, the NDRC data showed.
Gasoline consumption climbed 7.8 percent in the past year, compared with 10.2 percent in 2017, while diesel consumption gained 4.1 percent, up from 2 percent in 2017.
Refined oil output stood at 368 million tonnes last year, up 6.3 percent from the previous year.
The country's crude oil output fell 1.1 percent last year to 189 million tonnes, while the amount of crude oil processed rose 4.6 percent to 588 million tonnes, according to the NDRC data.