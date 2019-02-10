China's icebreaker Xuelong arrives at Zhongshan Station

China's icebreaker Xuelong arrives at the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, Feb. 9, 2019. China's icebreaker Xuelong on Feb. 9 arrived at the Zhongshan Station and started to transfer fuel oil to the station by helicopter. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

A helicopter transfers fuel oil to the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, Feb. 9, 2019. China's icebreaker Xuelong on Feb. 9 arrived at the Zhongshan Station and started to transfer fuel oil to the station by helicopter. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)