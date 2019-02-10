Chinese researchers in Antarctica arrive at Zhongshan Station after six-day journey

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2019 shows an inland expedition team of China's 35th Antarctic expedition on its journey in Antarctica. A total of 37 members on China's 35th Antarctic research mission on Friday night arrived at the Zhongshan Station after a six-day 520-km journey amid storms. The members are scheduled to board on China's icebreaker Xuelong on Feb. 15, leaving Antarctica for home. They are expected to arrive in Shanghai on March 10. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2019 shows an inland expedition team of China's 35th Antarctic expedition on its journey in Antarctica. A total of 37 members on China's 35th Antarctic research mission on Friday night arrived at the Zhongshan Station after a six-day 520-km journey amid storms. The members are scheduled to board on China's icebreaker Xuelong on Feb. 15, leaving Antarctica for home. They are expected to arrive in Shanghai on March 10. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 8, 2019 shows an inland expedition team of China's 35th Antarctic expedition arriving at the base in Antarctica. A total of 37 members on China's 35th Antarctic research mission on Friday night arrived at the Zhongshan Station after a six-day 520-km journey amid storms. The members are scheduled to board on China's icebreaker Xuelong on Feb. 15, leaving Antarctica for home. They are expected to arrive in Shanghai on March 10. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2019 shows members of an inland expedition team of China's 35th Antarctic expedition fueling the vehicles during their journey in Antarctica. A total of 37 members on China's 35th Antarctic research mission on Friday night arrived at the Zhongshan Station after a six-day 520-km journey amid storms. The members are scheduled to board on China's icebreaker Xuelong on Feb. 15, leaving Antarctica for home. They are expected to arrive in Shanghai on March 10. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)