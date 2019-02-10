In pics: Chinese New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London

A girl makes her own Spring Festival mask at a workshop during a Lunar Chinese New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

People watch a lion dance performance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A girl makes her own Spring Festival accessories at a workshop during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

An actor dressed up as Peppa Pig is greeted by children during a Chinese New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

An actor dressed up as Peppa Pig poses for a photograph during a Chinese New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

An actor dressed up as Peppa Pig poses for a photograph during a Chinese New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

A boy makes decorations at a workshop during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Children touch parts of a costume used in a lion dance performance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Children touch parts of a costume used in a lion dance performance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Children touch parts of a costume used in a lion dance performance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at Duke of York Square in London, Britain, on Feb. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Han Yan)