National week of handicrafts marked in Marrakech, Morocco

People participate in a march to mark the launch of the national week of handicrafts in Marrakech, Morocco, on Feb. 9, 2019. The fifth edition of Morocco's national week of handicrafts opened on Saturday in the city of Marrakech. (Xinhua)

