Activities featuring Chinese culture held to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year in Netherlands

People perform dragon and lion dances during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People perform a dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People perform a dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People perform a lion dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People select traditional Chinese decorations during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People perform a dragon dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A child learns Chinese painting during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A performer dressed as the Chinese God of Wealth offers red packets to spectators during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People perform a lion dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People perform a lion dance to send the new year greetings and blessings during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People perform a lion dance during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 9, 2019. Various activities featuring Chinese culture were held here to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)