Artist applies henna to people's hands in Gaza City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/10 11:13:31

A Palestinian woman shows her hands with henna at a shop in Gaza City, Feb. 9, 2019. Henna is created by the temporary staining of the skin by a paste of powdered leaves of the henna plant mixed with a mildly acidic liquid such as tea or lemon juice. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

