Birthday of God of Wealth marked across China

A performer dressed as the God of Wealth distributes gifts to tourists at a scenic area in Kaili, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

A performer dressed as the God of Wealth blesses tourists at a scenic spot in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

People parade down a street with a statue of the God of Wealth in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Zhu Guigen)

A performer dressed as the God of Wealth distributes lucky bags to tourists at a scenic area in the Yimeng Mountain in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Wu Jiquan)

Performers dressed as the God of Wealth distribute gifts to tourists at a scenic spot in Yinan County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Wang Yanbing)

Performers dressed as the God of Wealth distribute gifts to tourists at a scenic area in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Liu Qinli)

Performers dressed as the God of Wealth distribute gifts to a tourist at a temple fair in Yinan County of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Wang Yanbing)

Performers dressed as the God of Wealth greet the tourists on a river in the ancient town of Zhouzhuang in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 9, 2019. Saturday marks the fifth day of the first lunar month, which is believed to be the birthday of the God of Wealth. The "God of Wealth" is believed to bring fortune to people. (Xinhua/Zhu Guigen)