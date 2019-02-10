China's EU mission denies groundless reports about Chinese espionage in Brussels

The Mission of China to the European Union (EU) on Saturday denied groundless allegations about Chinese espionage in Brussels.
Responding to reports by Germany media that a large number of Chinese spies are active in Brussels, a spokesperson of the Chinese mission said the Chinese side is "deeply shocked by such unfounded reports."
"China always respects the sovereignty of all countries, and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"We attach great importance to the EU and China-EU relations
, and are committed to maintaining and promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations," said the statement.
The mission urged relevant parties "to treat China and China-EU relations in an objective and fair manner, and not to make irresponsible remarks."