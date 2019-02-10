In pics: memorable moments at train platforms during Spring Festival travel rush

File photo taken on Jan. 13, 2017 shows migrant worker Luo Jiang (R) trying to kiss his daughter goodbye through the window of a train at the Fuzhou Railway Station in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

File photo taken on Feb. 3, 2016 shows Fan Ding, a soldier of the frontier forces in Guangdong, hugging his wife Lei Yun, a train conductor, on a platform of Guangzhou East Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. They had a precious 30-minute gathering in the bustle during the Spring Festival travel rush thanks to a temporary train. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

File photo taken on Jan. 26, 2013 shows a man making a hugging gesture to his grandson from outside the train window at the railway station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

File photo taken on Jan. 5, 2012 shows a couple kissing goodbye at the railway station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

File photo taken on Jan. 18, 2011 shows a man crying after noticing the words "take care" written on the train window by his parents as he saw them off at a train station in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

File photo taken on March 10, 2010 shows a railway staff member pouring hot water for a passenger on the platform of Guiyang Railway Station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Yang Junjiang)

File photo taken on Feb. 19, 2010 shows Chen Zhongchen (1st L), in his sixties, saying goodbye to his son and daughter-in-law who are aboard a departing train towards Shanghai at the train station in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Zhang Yanlin)

File photo taken on Jan. 23, 2009 shows a couple saying goodbye through the window on mobile phones at Zhengzhou Railway Station, central China's Henan Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

File photo taken on Jan. 28, 2008 shows passengers buying food on the platform of Zhengzhou Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

File photo taken on Jan. 5, 2007 shows passengers onboard a temporary train for migrant workers at Hangzhou Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Wang Dingchang)

File photo taken on Jan. 11, 1995 shows railway staff members helping a passenger exit the Tianjin West Railway Station in Tianjin, north China. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Yang Baokun)

File photo taken during the Spring Festival travel rush in 1994 shows volunteers pouring hot water for passengers at Xi'an Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

File photo taken during the Spring Festival travel rush in 1983 shows railway staff members carrying luggage for passengers with carts at Shanghai Railway Station in Shanghai, east China. Platforms, witnessing memorable moments of joy and sadness, are the epitome of each year's Spring Festival travel rush, during which hundreds of millions of Chinese go back to their hometowns for family gatherings. (Xinhua/Zhang Liuren)