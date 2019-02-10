Learning Chinese

Chat attackprocrastination sickness拖延症(tuōyánzhènɡ)A: It's so annoying. I have to go to work again. The holiday was really too short.好烦啊,又要上班了,假期实在是太短了。(hǎofánā, yòuyào shànɡbān le, jiàqī shízàishì tàiduǎn le.)B: Luckily I didn't a few extra days worth the work before the holiday. I can ease into things on my first day back.还好我在放假前多做了几天的工作,放假回来的第一天可以缓冲一下。(háihǎo wǒ zài fànɡjià qián duōzuò le jǐtiān de ɡōnɡzuò, fànɡjià huílái de dìyītiān kěyǐ huǎnchōnɡ yīxià.)A: It's all because I have procrastination sickness. Before the holiday I left a lot of things left undone. I'm definitely going to be very busy today.都怪我的拖延症,假期开始前我攒下了好多事情没有做,今天一定会很忙。(dōuɡuài wǒ de tuōyánzhènɡ, jiàqī kāishǐ qián wǒ zǎnxià le hǎoduō shìqínɡ méiyǒu zuò, jīntiān yīdìnɡ huì hěnmánɡ.)B: Cheer up! As they say, "A new year, means new weather." You have to change your bad habits!打起精神来！所谓新年新气象,你要改掉你的坏毛病！(dǎqǐ jīnɡshén lái. suǒwèi xīnnián xīn qìxiànɡ, nǐyào ɡǎidiào nǐ de huàimáobìnɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT