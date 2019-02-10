Learning Chinese

Chat attack
procrastination sickness
拖延症
(tuōyánzhènɡ)
A: It's so annoying. I have to go to work again. The holiday was really too short.
好烦啊,又要上班了,假期实在是太短了。
(hǎofánā, yòuyào shànɡbān le, jiàqī shízàishì tàiduǎn le.)
B: Luckily I didn't a few extra days worth the work before the holiday. I can ease into things on my first day back.
还好我在放假前多做了几天的工作,放假回来的第一天可以缓冲一下。
(háihǎo wǒ zài fànɡjià qián duōzuò le jǐtiān de ɡōnɡzuò, fànɡjià huílái de dìyītiān kěyǐ huǎnchōnɡ yīxià.)
A: It's all because I have procrastination sickness. Before the holiday I left a lot of things left undone. I'm definitely going to be very busy today.
都怪我的拖延症,假期开始前我攒下了好多事情没有做,今天一定会很忙。
(dōuɡuài wǒ de tuōyánzhènɡ, jiàqī kāishǐ qián wǒ zǎnxià le hǎoduō shìqínɡ méiyǒu zuò, jīntiān yīdìnɡ huì hěnmánɡ.)
B: Cheer up! As they say, "A new year, means new weather." You have to change your bad habits!
打起精神来！所谓新年新气象,你要改掉你的坏毛病！
(dǎqǐ jīnɡshén lái. suǒwèi xīnnián xīn qìxiànɡ, nǐyào ɡǎidiào nǐ de huàimáobìnɡ.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT