Porn site sponsors rugby match

The French rugby club US Carcassonne announced a porn website will be match sponsor.



"Commitment, power, endurance and vigor are all values that Jacquie & Michel share with (Carcassonne coach) Christian Labit's men," the site said in a statement.



The club said that it had already seen an increase in demand for tickets for the game on March 1.



"It's about being part of a fun and offbeat communication," said Carcassonne general manager Christine Menardeau-Planchenault.



"There will be nothing that will shock anyone. Today, like many clubs, it's hard to get people to the stadium, so we thought about a way to create a buzz and decided to partner with them."



The Carcassonne players will wear shirts featuring the website's logo during the warm-up, but will stick to their traditional strip for the game, during which there will be advertising in the stadium.



The site also sponsored the reserve team of Belgian soccer club Villers-devant-Orval in 2015.



AFP





