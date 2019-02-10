Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Although you wish things could be different, there are some things that are beyond your power to change. What you can change is the way you look at these things. The right perspective can make a world of difference. Your lucky numbers: 6, 8, 9, 13, 14.







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Don't not let fear of the unknown chain you by the ankle today. While there are risks that you should be wary of, you will have to take some chances if you want to get ahead. Financial matters should be made a priority. ✭✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Your winning personality will attract the right people to your side. With this support there will be no challenge too difficult for you. The stars will align for you when it comes to financial investments, making this a great time expand your portfolio. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Although luck seems to be on your side today, that doesn't mean you can just sit back and relax. It will take a major investment in your time and energy to fully take advantage of the opportunities that are coming your way. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You may encounter a number of setbacks today. Do not allow your frustration to cloud your judgement. You will need a clear mind when making the necessary changes to your plans. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



An incident today may lead you to wonder if your life is heading in the right direction. Do not hesitate to take a close hard look at yourself. Self-examination will allow you to discover what you need. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will be robbing yourself of a rare opportunity for fun and excitement by staying at home today. Make an effort to head out with friends. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Just because a relationship is going through a bad patch right now that is no reason to panic. People grow and change with time. The important thing is to keep communicating with each other. The alignment of the stars indicates increased vitality for you. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although you are heading in the right direction, that doesn't mean you don't have to make some minor adjustments. If you want to improve yourself, talk to those who know you best and don't veer away from any criticism. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



This will be a good time for social activities and events. By interacting with others you will gain a valuable new perspective into your chosen profession and open doors that you never knew existed. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The early bird will get the worm today. You will be able to get ahead of the competition by moving your schedule forward a bit. Romance is in the air. It may be a good idea to schedule some alone time with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may find yourself under a lot of pressure to perform today. Discussing problems with your coworkers will allow you to come up with some rather innovative solutions. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Luck will be on your side if you head out shopping today. Reality oftentimes depends on how you look at things. ✭✭✭

