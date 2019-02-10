Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/10 18:38:40

Puzzle

ACROSS



  1 "The Bachelor" network

  4 7UP and Sprite

  9 Top story

 14 Nursing garment

 15 Standing tall

 16 What Saint Bernards do

 17 Plump stinger

 19 Jules of sci-fi

 20 NBA All-Star Shaquille

 21 First of 13 same-named popes

 23 Round Table title

 24 Hammer, for one

 25 First thing in the morning?

 28 Drummer Starr

 30 Nat ___ Wild

 31 Heckling sound

 33 Wine barrel trees

 35 "The Nose" author Nikolai

 39 Many TMZ headlines

 43 Minotaur's home

 44 D-worthy

 45 Repetitive condition, for short

 46 Pie ___ mode

 48 Boxing match division

 50 Snapchat devices

 55 "Sure"

 58 Rage

 59 Red in the middle, say

 60 Dodge

 61 2018 crime drama flop

 63 Popular jargon ... or a hint to 17-, 25-, 39- and 50-Across

 66 "Mad Men" trade, informally

 67 Maya Angelou's "And Still ___"

 68 Guys

 69 Robinson teammate Pee Wee

 70 Frat party wraps

 71 "Much ___ About Nothing"

DOWN

  1 Monk's superior

  2 Pop star Mars

  3 Typical Stan Lee part

  4 Put on Craigslist, say

  5 Settlers of Catan mineral

  6 Cotillion participant, for short

  7 Fast Amtrak train

  8 Control the wheel

  9 Ann Landers, e.g.

 10 Italian for "three"

 11 Often-headless statue

 12 Like some bonds

 13 Filing worker

 18 Indonesian island

 22 Texter's "I'm shocked!"

 25 Petri dish gel

 26 Norse trickster god

 27 Weaving device

 29 Award for Malala Yousafzai

 31 Secretly email

 32 "___ the ramparts ..."

 34 NASCAR additive

 36 "Reward" for helping others

 37 "Warcraft" brute

 38 Hippie's trip drug

 40 And others: Abbr.

 41 Olden days

 42 Joeys' parents, informally

 47 "I finally get it!"

 49 De ___ (from the top)

 50 Cuban smoke

 51 Eat away

 52 Leave alone

 53 Travel around the world?

 54 Brain prefix

 56 Did 5 + 6, say

 57 Simple question type

 60 Sheared females

 62 "___ the season ..."

 64 Turn quickly

 65 A Gabor, when doubled

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
