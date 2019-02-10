Puzzle

1 "The Bachelor" network4 7UP and Sprite9 Top story14 Nursing garment15 Standing tall16 What Saint Bernards do17 Plump stinger19 Jules of sci-fi20 NBA All-Star Shaquille21 First of 13 same-named popes23 Round Table title24 Hammer, for one25 First thing in the morning?28 Drummer Starr30 Nat ___ Wild31 Heckling sound33 Wine barrel trees35 "The Nose" author Nikolai39 Many TMZ headlines43 Minotaur's home44 D-worthy45 Repetitive condition, for short46 Pie ___ mode48 Boxing match division50 Snapchat devices55 "Sure"58 Rage59 Red in the middle, say60 Dodge61 2018 crime drama flop63 Popular jargon ... or a hint to 17-, 25-, 39- and 50-Across66 "Mad Men" trade, informally67 Maya Angelou's "And Still ___"68 Guys69 Robinson teammate Pee Wee70 Frat party wraps71 "Much ___ About Nothing"1 Monk's superior2 Pop star Mars3 Typical Stan Lee part4 Put on Craigslist, say5 Settlers of Catan mineral6 Cotillion participant, for short7 Fast Amtrak train8 Control the wheel9 Ann Landers, e.g.10 Italian for "three"11 Often-headless statue12 Like some bonds13 Filing worker18 Indonesian island22 Texter's "I'm shocked!"25 Petri dish gel26 Norse trickster god27 Weaving device29 Award for Malala Yousafzai31 Secretly email32 "___ the ramparts ..."34 NASCAR additive36 "Reward" for helping others37 "Warcraft" brute38 Hippie's trip drug40 And others: Abbr.41 Olden days42 Joeys' parents, informally47 "I finally get it!"49 De ___ (from the top)50 Cuban smoke51 Eat away52 Leave alone53 Travel around the world?54 Brain prefix56 Did 5 + 6, say57 Simple question type60 Sheared females62 "___ the season ..."64 Turn quickly65 A Gabor, when doubled

Solution