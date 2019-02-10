PuzzleACROSS
1 "The Bachelor" network
4 7UP and Sprite
9 Top story
14 Nursing garment
15 Standing tall
16 What Saint Bernards do
17 Plump stinger
19 Jules of sci-fi
20 NBA All-Star Shaquille
21 First of 13 same-named popes
23 Round Table title
24 Hammer, for one
25 First thing in the morning?
28 Drummer Starr
30 Nat ___ Wild
31 Heckling sound
33 Wine barrel trees
35 "The Nose" author Nikolai
39 Many TMZ headlines
43 Minotaur's home
44 D-worthy
45 Repetitive condition, for short
46 Pie ___ mode
48 Boxing match division
50 Snapchat devices
55 "Sure"
58 Rage
59 Red in the middle, say
60 Dodge
61 2018 crime drama flop
63 Popular jargon ... or a hint to 17-, 25-, 39- and 50-Across
66 "Mad Men" trade, informally
67 Maya Angelou's "And Still ___"
68 Guys
69 Robinson teammate Pee Wee
70 Frat party wraps
71 "Much ___ About Nothing"DOWN
1 Monk's superior
2 Pop star Mars
3 Typical Stan Lee part
4 Put on Craigslist, say
5 Settlers of Catan mineral
6 Cotillion participant, for short
7 Fast Amtrak train
8 Control the wheel
9 Ann Landers, e.g.
10 Italian for "three"
11 Often-headless statue
12 Like some bonds
13 Filing worker
18 Indonesian island
22 Texter's "I'm shocked!"
25 Petri dish gel
26 Norse trickster god
27 Weaving device
29 Award for Malala Yousafzai
31 Secretly email
32 "___ the ramparts ..."
34 NASCAR additive
36 "Reward" for helping others
37 "Warcraft" brute
38 Hippie's trip drug
40 And others: Abbr.
41 Olden days
42 Joeys' parents, informally
47 "I finally get it!"
49 De ___ (from the top)
50 Cuban smoke
51 Eat away
52 Leave alone
53 Travel around the world?
54 Brain prefix
56 Did 5 + 6, say
57 Simple question type
60 Sheared females
62 "___ the season ..."
64 Turn quickly
65 A Gabor, when doubled
Solution