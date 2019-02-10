11 killed, 9 injured in eastern China road accidents

A total of 11 people were killed and nine others were injured after two separate road accidents occurred in eastern China's Anhui Province, local authorities said Sunday.



A 23-vehicle pileup on an expressway in Anhui left five people dead and four others injured early Sunday morning.



The pileup occurred at around 5:12 a.m. on the Anqing section of the Yuexi-Wuhan Expressway linking the southwest part of Anhui province with Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, according to the traffic police from the city of Anqing.

Four people were killed on the spot while one died at the hospital. The four injured people are in stable condition.



Another road accident occurred around 8:11 a.m. in Lujiang County in Hefei, capital of the province. Six people were killed and five others were injured after a minibus collided with a car on a highway in the county.



The traffic on the expressway has resumed. Investigations into the cause of the accidents are underway.



The province has witnessed snowy and rainy weather since Saturday.

