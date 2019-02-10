18-year-olds follow 500-year-old tradition and literally swing into adulthood

A 18-year-old from a East China's village took turns on a giant swing. Source: Pear Video

Thirteen 18-year-olds from an East China village on Lunar New Year's Day took turns on a pair of giant swings that is said to have a 500-year-old history.The local tradition in Zhaokeng village, Fujian Province requires 18-year-olds to demonstrate their courage on a 13-meter-tall swing. From a standing position, participants pump with all their might with the goal of swinging horizontally to the ground. The participants all wear a safety harness in case of a slip or fall.A Pear Video posted on Saturday shows hundreds of visitors at the pair of giant swings watching the teenagers test their skills on a swing."We should at least swing past the frame of the swing," said one brave teen, who admitted it was a test of his courage.A young woman said it was important to stand firmly and remain calm. "It's good that we are carrying on the local tradition," she said.The village is famous for its centuries-old tradition that celebrates young people's passage into adulthood.Pear Video