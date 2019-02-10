Party that nominated Thai princess for PM faces ban after king’s rebuke

The Thai political party that nominated a princess as its candidate for prime minister could be banned from the general election in March after an activist said Sunday he would file a petition seeking its dissolution.



Thailand's Election Commission is to meet on Monday to consider the candidacy of Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, 67, who stunned the nation on Friday when she said she would be the prime ministerial candidate for a populist party loyal to ousted ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra.



Her announcement drew a swift rebuke from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the princess' younger brother, who issued a statement hours later saying it was "inappropriate" for members of the royal family to enter politics.



The March 24 election is the first since a military coup in 2014 toppled an elected pro-Thaksin government. The current junta leader, Prayuth Chan-ocha, is also contesting the race for prime minister, as the candidate of a pro-military party.



The nomination of the king's elder sister, who has starred in soap operas and an action ­movie and gave up her royal titles after marrying an American, was a shocking move by forces loyal to Thaksin, who face an uphill battle in the election.



The Election Commission has until February 15 to rule on the princess' candidacy. It is unlikely its members would disregard the wishes of the king who, while a constitutional monarch, is considered semi-divine in Thai society.





