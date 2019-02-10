Agriculture lifts Tibet

Scientific and technology advances in agriculture and livestock farming are forecast to contribute 49 percent of the economic development of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, local news website tibet.cn reported on Thursday.



During recent years, local authorities have employed research and development teams and arranged special funds to carry out specialized agricultural projects such as breeding new types of highland barley, the report said.



Thanks to major science and technology projects in the agriculture and livestock farming industries, the region received 770 million yuan ($114 million) in new economic benefits in recent years, the report noted.

