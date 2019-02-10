Snowfall hits many regions in southern part of Shanxi

Tourists view the Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in snow in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2019. Snowfall has hit many regions in the southern part of the province since Saturday. (Xinhua/Rao Beicheng)

Tourists view the Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in snow in Jixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2019. Snowfall has hit many regions in the southern part of the province since Saturday.

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 10, 2019 show the snow scene in Xinjiang County in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. Snowfall has hit many regions in the southern part of the province since Saturday. (Xinhua/Gao Xinsheng)

Photo taken on Feb. 10, 2019 shows the snow scene of a village in Xiangfen County in Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province. Snowfall has hit many regions in the southern part of the province since Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Xianjun)

People have fun in snow at the Minyue Park in Jishan County in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2019. Snowfall has hit many regions in the southern part of the province since Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Lujian)

Sanitation workers sweep snow in the street in Jishan County in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2019. Snowfall has hit many regions in the southern part of the province since Saturday.

People take a sightseeing bus visiting the Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River in Jishan County in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 10, 2019. Snowfall has hit many regions in the southern part of the province since Saturday. (Xinhua/Rao Beicheng)