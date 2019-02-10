Plum blossoms at Linyang Temple in Fuzhou attract lots of tourists

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/10 23:11:29

Tourists view plum blossoms at the Linyang Temple in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2019. The scenery attracts lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Tourists take photos of plum blossoms at the Linyang Temple in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2019. The scenery attracts lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Plum blossoms are seen at the Linyang Temple in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2019. The scenery attracts lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Plum blossoms are seen at the Linyang Temple in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2019. The scenery attracts lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Plum blossoms are seen at the Linyang Temple in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2019. The scenery attracts lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Plum blossoms are seen at the Linyang Temple in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 10, 2019. The scenery attracts lots of tourists. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus