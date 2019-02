Rime scenery in Shuangfeng County, China's Hunan

Hard rime is seen on trees on Jiufeng Mountain in Shuangfeng County, central of China's Hunan Province, Feb. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Jianxin)

Tourists view scenery of rime on Jiufeng Mountain in Shuangfeng County, central of China's Hunan Province, Feb. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Jianxin)

Tourists have fun in falling rime from trees on Jiufeng Mountain in Shuangfeng County, central of China's Hunan Province, Feb. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Jianxin)