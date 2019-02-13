Flights stop as Belgian airport workers stage national strike

Belgian airports canceled almost all flights on Wednesday due to a national strike over pay and working conditions that halted activity at ports, hit public transport and led to blockades outside factories.



Air traffic control body Skeyes shut Belgian airspace for 24 hours from 10 pm Tuesday as it could not guarantee enough staff would turn up. Brussels Airport, the country's busiest hub, said it had planned to handle 591 passenger and cargo departures and arrivals and that the strike would hit some 60,000 travelers.



National rail operator SNCB said about half of its train services were running. High-speed Thalys, running to Amsterdam and Paris, said it should be running normal services, though catering might not be available on all trains.



Dock workers were not loading or unloading ships in the port of Antwerp. Blockades stopped work at factories across the country.



Brussels' metro, tram and bus operator ran just a handful of lines. The situation was the same in the rest of the country.



Unions are calling for wage increases, an improved work-life balance and better pensions in talks with employers. Some see the strike as political action against the center-right federal government ahead of a parliamentary election.



Belgium's Central Council of the Economy, composed of worker, employer and consumer representatives, has advised that the maximum pay hike for 2019 and 2020 should be 0.8 percent. Prime Minister Charles Michel's office said that, including wage indexation, this meant an ­effective pay increase of up to 4.6 percent.





