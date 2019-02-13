Pakistan-led maritime exercise ends





Naval ships from China (left) and Turkey (right) take part in the five-day multinational naval exercise Aman-19 in the Arabian Sea near Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Monday. Photo: VCG

The sixth Pakistan-led multinational naval drills Aman-19 ended on Tuesday with Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Chief of the Pakistan Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi among those from different countries who witnessed sea maneuvers and an international fleet review in the North Arabian Sea.Naval assets including ships, helicopters, special forces and observers from 46 countries, including China, Malaysia and the US participated in the exercise.Aman-19 was conducted in two phases: the harbor phase from Friday to Sunday and the sea phase from Monday to Tuesday. Different operational exercises including hitting pre-deployed targets, replenishment between ships and maritime related maneuvers were conducted during the sea phase.The fleet review featured a fly-by by participating aircraft and helicopters. The ships formed a traditional "Aman Formation" to signify unity and harmony to ensure maritime peace.The president congratulated the Pakistan Navy for hosting the event and reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve for peace and security in the region.He said he appreciates the participation of a large number of like-minded nations and emphasized that Aman-19 will pave the way for a more peaceful and secure region with the combined efforts by all stakeholders.The president reiterated the need for strategic cooperation to counter transnational maritime threats and encourage safety, security and stability in the region.During the five-day drills, Abbasi hailed China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's participation in previous Aman exercises, noting that the Chinese navy's mission to ensure maritime security in the Indian Ocean has provided security to shipping in the region.Faisal Raza Khan, director of a Pakistani think tank RegionalRapport, told the Global Times that for any region, it is dangerous if there is only one power dominating that region, and the PLA Navy's presence in the Indian Ocean has made it more balanced.Pakistan enjoys a very unique geostrategic location close to the Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz and the Indian Ocean through which more than 30 percent of the world's energy trade transits, Abbasi said. However, the vastness of oceans and easy availability of newer technologies has made waters an attractive avenue of illegal activities, which have become big threats to the region."All littoral states in the region and international stakeholders are becoming aware that the maritime environment in the region faces a number of challenges, like terrorism, piracy, drugs smuggling and trafficking," the admiral said during an interview with Global Village Space magazine ahead of the exercise."A consensus is growing that myriad maritime security challenges of the present era require a collaborative approach at the regional and international level. This can be achieved by enhancing cooperation, better understanding and interoperability among different navies."