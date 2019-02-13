China meeting Venezuelan opposition ‘false’ report





Juan Guaido (C), head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, delivers a speech at the Francisco de Miranda avenue, in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 23. Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday refuted foreign media reports which claimed that China has been holding talks with Venezuela's political opposition to safeguard its investments, and called the reports "false."Some media outlets have fabricated information, and China has suggested finding political solutions through dialogue and negotiations to solve the Venezuela issue, Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a routine press conference on Wednesday.Hua's remarks came after a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday claimed that Chinese diplomats, worried over the future of its oil projects in Venezuela and nearly $20 billion that Caracas owes Beijing, held debt negotiations in Washington in recent weeks with representatives of Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader.Hua said that China and relevant parties have maintained close communication in order to promote a peaceful settlement of the Venezuela issue.China supports the international community in helping the Venezuelan government and opposition seek political solutions within the constitutional framework through dialogue, Hua said.This was not the first time that foreign media hyped the debt issue between China and Venezuela.On February 1, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said that the cooperation between China and Venezuela complies with laws and regulations, should be above any harm no matter how the situation may evolve, and upholds the principle of equality, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and common development. China will continue to boost its exchanges and cooperation with Venezuela in various fields.Geng was responding to questions on whether China is concerned that Guaidó's government may refuse to pay Venezuela's debt to China if Guaidó assumes presidency.