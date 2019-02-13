Fewer new debtors

A total of 3.51 million "deadbeat creditors" have taken steps to repay their debts, and the growth of new "deadbeat creditors" fell for the first time in 2018, official figures show.



The monitoring system established by the Supreme People's Court has connected more than 3,900 financial institutions' systems, and it's able to identify delinquent debtors from 25 categories of information within China.



As of the end of 2018, the monitoring system had frozen 413.6 billion yuan ($61 billion) in funds involving 6,038 frauds.



It had also traced 9.84 million items of real estate information, information related to 51.42 million vehicles and 142.1 billion shares of securities to protect the legitimate rights and interests of related parties.





