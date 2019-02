Civilians flee the Baghouz area in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on Tuesday during an operation by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces to expel hundreds of Islamic State jihadists from the region. The ferocious battle for the terror group's last bastion in eastern Syria entered its fifth day as exhausted families left the ever-shrinking scrap of land where holdout jihadists have been boxed in by Kurdish-led forces. Photo: AFP