More C919 test

The Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said it will step up mass production of its C919 passenger plane this year.
Three new aircraft will be tested, it said, taking the total number to six. COMAC has secured orders for 815 C919 aircraft
from 28 customers.
COMAC is set to deliver the first C919 plane to China Southern Airlines in 2021 The country's first domestically developed large passenger aircraft rolled off the final assembly line in Shanghai in November 2015 and made its debut in 2017.