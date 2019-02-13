China sends strong response to 'baseless' accusations, ‘smear tactics’ by US, allies against Chinese firms

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday slammed what it called baseless accusations of the security risks of Chinese companies made up by the US and its allies, saying such a narrative is politically motivated and aimed at cracking down on Chinese firms.



"The US side seems to be trying every possible way to lobby and mobilize suppression and smear actions directed at Chinese companies," Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press briefing.



Hua was responding to a question about the reported decision by US President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to bar US companies from doing business with Chinese telecoms companies, including Huawei Technologies Co.



"Their reason is that Chinese companies are insecure," Hua said. "As of today, regarding the security issue, neither the US nor some of its allies have brought up firm evidence that proves Chinese companies have threatened their national security."



Hua further noted that these countries only cited certain clauses in China's new National Intelligence Law, which asked organizations and individuals to support, assist and cooperate with China's intelligence work.



"When this smearing rhetoric thrives, have you thought that protecting national security through legislation is a common practice internationally?" Hua said, adding all the so-called Five Eye countries - the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which share intelligence - and other countries have similar laws.



The spokesperson also pointed out that China's National Intelligence Law not only states that organizations and individuals are obliged to support, assist and cooperate with China's intelligence work, but also respects and protects human rights as well as the rights of organizations and individuals. Other Chinese laws also protect data security and privacy of organizations and individuals, Hua noted.



"Relevant parties should understand this fully and objectively and refrain from deliberately misinterpreting it," Hua said.



Asked about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statements during his trip to Central and East Europe, warning countries of risks using Huawei's equipment, Hua went further and suggested that the US is interfering with other countries' internal affairs.



"In this world, about who has long been keen to interfere with other countries' internal affairs and sparing no means to manipulate other countries' domestic politics, the international community is cleared-eyed," she said, adding it's never China's policy to interfere in others' internal affairs.



Hua said that the motive behind the US' associations and "China threat" theories is using national power to hamper Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests. "This is extremely hypocritical, extremely unjust and extremely immoral."





