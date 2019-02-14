New round of China-US trade talks starts in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/14 9:13:05
China and the United States started a new round of high-level economic and trade consultations in Beijing on Thursday morning.
The opening ceremony of the talks was jointly chaired by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
This round of high-level consultations will conclude on Friday.