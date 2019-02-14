China, Canada, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria to make debut in Muscat int'l book fair

China, Canada, Sri Lanka, and Bulgaria will for the first time participate in the upcoming 24th edition of Muscat International Book Fair, said a press conference on Wednesday.



It also revealed that altogether 882 publishing houses from 30 countries will participate in this year's event scheduled from Feb. 20 to March 2.



"The fair will be accompanied by 106 cultural events, compared with 64 last year," said Hamad Bin Hilal Al Ma'amari, chairman of the Cultural Committee of the exhibition.

