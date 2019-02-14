Chinese envoy underscores importance of political settlement to Iraq issue

A Chinese envoy on Wednesday underscored the importance of political settlement to the Iraq issue while addressing a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in Iraq.



"We should continue to adhere to the general direction of political settlement to the Iraqi issue," Ma Zhaoxu, China's permanent representative to the UN, said at the meeting.



"Achieving inclusive reconciliation and harmonious coexistence among the Iraqi parties is in line with the fundamental interests and the development needs of all Iraqi people," Ma added.



"China will, as always, support any efforts that help the political settlement process in Iraq and fight against terrorism, actively participate in the reconstruction of Iraq, of Iraqi economy, and will continue to provide assistance within our means," the Chinese ambassador noted.

