Infrared cameras used by Chinese researchers to monitor Antarctica's snow petrel

A snow petrel and its chick are seen near the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, Jan. 14, 2019. Chinese researchers have begun using infrared cameras to monitor Antarctica's snow petrel, a key indicator species of the local marine ecosystem. This is the first time Chinese researchers in Antarctica have used infrared cameras in bird monitoring. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
A snow petrel is seen near the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, Dec. 11, 2018. Chinese researchers have begun using infrared cameras to monitor Antarctica's snow petrel, a key indicator species of the local marine ecosystem. This is the first time Chinese researchers in Antarctica have used infrared cameras in bird monitoring. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
Zhang Zhengwang, a professor from Beijing Normal University and a member on China's 35th research mission in Antarctica, monitors on snow petrels near the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, on Feb. 11, 2019. Chinese researchers have begun using infrared cameras to monitor Antarctica's snow petrel, a key indicator species of the local marine ecosystem. This is the first time Chinese researchers in Antarctica have used infrared cameras in bird monitoring. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
A snow petrel chick is seen near the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, Feb. 11, 2019. Chinese researchers have begun using infrared cameras to monitor Antarctica's snow petrel, a key indicator species of the local marine ecosystem. This is the first time Chinese researchers in Antarctica have used infrared cameras in bird monitoring. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
Snow petrels are seen near the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, Dec. 11, 2018. Chinese researchers have begun using infrared cameras to monitor Antarctica's snow petrel, a key indicator species of the local marine ecosystem. This is the first time Chinese researchers in Antarctica have used infrared cameras in bird monitoring. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)
Photo taken by infrared camera shows a snow petrel near the Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica, Jan. 28, 2019. Chinese researchers have begun using infrared cameras to monitor Antarctica's snow petrel, a key indicator species of the local marine ecosystem. This is the first time Chinese researchers in Antarctica have used infrared cameras in bird monitoring. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhengwang)