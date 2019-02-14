Most U.S. voters oppose another gov't shutdown, split on border wall: poll

Roughly six in 10 U.S. voters oppose another federal government shutdown over the border wall funding dispute between the White House and Congressional Democrats, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.



Only 33 percent of respondents support another shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, the POLITICO/Morning Consult poll found.



However, U.S. voters are evenly split on whether the country should build the wall along the southern border, which is Trump's signature campaign promise.



Forty-seven percent support the border wall proposal and 47 percent oppose it, the poll showed. Earlier poll results found more voters opposed to the border wall.



The poll was conducted before bipartisan lawmakers reached an agreement in principle on spending and border security on Monday. It's expected the House will vote for the deal on Thursday.



The deal would fund the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies through the end of September. Local media said it does not provide any money for a concrete border wall and far less for fencing than Trump had requested.



The poll also found an uptick in Trump's approval rating, which is at 45 percent, compared with 41 percent a week ago.



The confrontation over border wall funds between the White House and Congressional Democrats had caused a record-breaking 35-day partial government shutdown, which ended in late January when Trump agreed to fund the government for three weeks to allow for negotiations.



The temporary funding bill runs out Friday. Both the House and Senate will have to approve the legislation and Trump must sign it to avoid another government shutdown.



The poll was conducted between Feb. 7 and 10, surveying 1,845 registered voters with the margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points.

