Workers make red sour soup in southwest China's Guizhou

Workers stir the red sour soup in fermentation at a food processing plant in Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 13, 2019. Red sour soup, as a traditional soup in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, is made from fresh chilies, tomatoes and gingers. (Xinhua/Cai Xingwen)

