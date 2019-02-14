Products for Valentine's Day seen across world

A vendor sells balloons for Valentine's Day in Tehran, capital of Iran, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

People look at gifts for Valentine's Day in Tehran, capital of Iran, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A Palestinian vendor arranges products for Valentine's Day in the West Bank City of Nablus, Feb 13, 2019. Valentine's Day is marked in many regions of the world on February 14 as a day of romance and romantic love. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)

A Palestinian vendor arranges products for Valentine's Day in the West Bank City of Nablus, Feb 13, 2019. Valentine's Day is marked in many regions of the world on February 14 as a day of romance and romantic love. (Xinhua/Nidal Eshtayeh)