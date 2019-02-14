Chocolate-coated roses prepared for Valentine's Day in Croatia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/14 11:25:42

Ante Jurkovic, owner of a flower shop, poses with chocolate-coated roses in Rijeka, Croatia, Feb. 13, 2019. Jurkovic invented the technic to coat roses with chocolate in preparation for Valentine's Day. (Xinhua/Goran Kovacic)


 

