China's January trade surplus with the US widened by 31.2 percent: customs data

China-US exports growth slows in January, while imports decline speeds up





China's export growth to the US slowed in January compared with December, while the imports slide widened, indicating a bleak trade picture between the two largest economies, which have been embroiled in a months-long trade dispute.



Senior representatives from both nations have tried to solve the disputes through negotiations, a domestic economist told the Global Times on Thursday.



China's imports from the US edged down by 38.6 percent year-on-year to 63.7 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) in January, compared with a 2.3 percent yearly decline in December. In terms of exports, China exported 279.4 billion yuan worth of goods to the US in January, up by 1.9 percent year-on-year, but slowing from the 8.6 percent growth seen in the previous month, according to data revealed by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday.



China's January trade surplus with the US widened by 31.2 percent to hit 188.4 billion yuan, according to the data.



The sliding exports growth and widening imports decline not only show that the uncertainties of the China-US trade situation is forcing the market to take risk aversion measures, but also reflects that China's dependence on US trade is sliding, Bai Ming, deputy director of the MOFCOM's International Market Research Institute, told the Global Times.



According to Bai, the China-US trade cooperation framework has not been irreparably damaged so far.



"But if there's no solution to the two countries' trade row in the near future, there's a possibility that the China-US trade platform and industrial chain could be harmed, which will hurt the bilateral trade relations to a greater extent than at present," he said.



Some analysts are being more optimistic about the prospects of the China-US trade status. In a report Zhongtai Securities sent to the Global Times on Thursday, China has decided to increase the export rebate rate on certain products, which will support exports to a certain extent.



Zhongtai analysts also stressed that China's policies to strengthen imports would also lend support to future import growth.





